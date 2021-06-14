Gbee Womli Apenkwa outdoors new chiefs

One of the chiefs being outdoored

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

The Chief of Gbee Womli Apenkwa in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Nii Adjetey Obuobour II, has enstooled new sub-chiefs to assist him to deliver on his mandate to the people of Gbee Womli Apenkwa.

The newly enstooled sub-chiefs included; Nii Okunkor Onsrodza I, Dzaasetse of Abladjei, Nii Sowah Kakra I, Dzaasetse of Gbee Womli Apenkwa, Nii Shipi Shaajo Kondua I, Nii Okunkor I, the Atofotse, Nii Apenkwa I, Oblahii Amantse, Nii Donpreh, the Noyaa Mantse, Sariki Omar I, Obour Bi Sowah, the Okyeame .



The rest were; Asafoatse Odi Asempa, Asafoatse Kpe-Kpee-Kpe I, Asafoatse Odumja I, and Asafoatse Orku-or-Kor I.



Others included; Asafoatse Onsroja I, Asafoatse Okujeman I, and Asafoatse Kpakpra-Ku I.



They swore the oath of allegiance to Chief of Gbee Womli Apenkwa, Nii Adjetey Obuobour II.



Speaking at a ceremony to outdoor the chiefs, Nii Adjetey Obuobour II, advised them to serve the people with honesty and to desist from activities that violate customs and traditions of the Gbee Womli Apenkwa people by working closely with elders in the council.

He advised them not to disrespect the elders and people by virtue of being the sub-chiefs of the community, but rather engage them for wise counsel, to be able to provide progressive leadership for the benefit of the Gbee Womli Apenkwa community.



Nii Adjetey Obuobour II, added that he is ready to work with the sub-chiefs to achieve better goals in terms of development in the area.



He also called for unity amongst the chiefs, elders and youth in the area to help propel socio-economic development and growth.



Touching on the issue of land in the Gbee Womli Apenkwa community, Nii Adjetey Obuobour II, cautioned sub-chiefs to desist from land disputes.



The Chief cautioned the people to avoid conflicts, and advised the youth, in particular, to shun away from greed and money consciousness.

Nii Apenkwa I, the Oblahii Amantse, who spoke on behalf of the sub-chiefs, expressed gratitude to the Nii Adjetey Obuobour II, for the honour done to them adding that; they will deliver on their mandate.



He pledged to abide by duties that come with the stool and appealed for support from the sons and daughters of Gbee Womomli Apenkwa.



Nii Apenkwa I, also promised to provide good leadership for the community and also protect their lands.