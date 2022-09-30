Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II brings liveliness to NLA 60th anniversary launch

Nii Ayi Bonte II and Sammy Awuku

Source: Gbese Kingdom Media

Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II brought liveliness to the launch of the National Lottery Authority 60th anniversary celebrations on Thursday, September 30th 2022.

Nii Ayi Bonte II was the special guest of the occasion which was attended by the Director-General of NLA Sammy Awuku, Attorney General Godfred Dame, Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah and.



Draman Kulibali was also a special guest of honour for the celebration of the NLA’s 60th-anniversary launch.



Gbese Mantse who played a key role at the ceremony assisted in the unveiling of the NLA 60th anniversary, cloth as well as sword cutting.

Speaking at the ceremony Director-General of NLA Sammy Awuku stated that the anniversary is a year-long celebration which has been well planned.



“We thank God for helping us launch our 60th anniversary, December would mark the actual celebration. African countries would also converge here as part of the African Lottery Association on responsible gaming.



“The scammers are part of issues that affect the NLA and we are working around the clock to clear them out,” the Director-General of NLA stated.