Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte eulogizes the late Queen Elizabeth II

Nii Dr Ayi Bonte

Gbese Mantse Nii Dr Ayi Bonte has joined many leaders around the world to eulogize the passing of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

News of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing shocked the world on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



Recalling the memorable visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Ghana, Nii Ayi Bonte stated that the great memories would forever be in the minds of the people of Gbese.



He also paid homage to the philanthropic works of Queen Elizabeth II to the people of Accra especially, Gbese.



READ THE FULL STATEMENT



“Queen Elizabeth II the head of the Commonwealth the great queen of the United Kingdom has taken a short journey on London bridge. The London bridge is down, our queen is gone we can't find a replacement for a certain vacuum created now.

Surmounted vacuum of peace and harmony, Charitable Philanthropist and magnificent reign of majestic dexterity in bringing the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth together the love for all especially to the Gbese Kingdom in Accra Ghana.



We will miss you as we recall the great visit to Ghana in 1961and most of all the second visit in 1999 were very great moments for the people of Ghana and especially the people of Gbese.



Queen of England your Royal name shall always be written in our hearts even when we grieve now with heavy hearts and sorrow. We wish to express our Royal deepest Condolences to the Royal Family and Naa Okaitsoo Nrami I Gbese Ncyaa Manye the British High Commissioner to Ghana and the head of Commonwealth here in Ghana(Her Excellency Harriet Thompson). Finally, the entire British High Commission in Ghana.



Fare thee well the Greatest Mother for all and the Greatest Queen of our time.”



Queen Elizabeth II had good ties with the people of ‘British Accra’. The famous Queen Elizabeth II School which is also located in the capital falls within the territory of the Gbese stool