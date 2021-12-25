Gbetsile Chief presents items to aged at Christmas

Nii Teye Kojo Sune making the presentation

Source: GNA

Nii Teye Kojo Sune, Gbetsile Mantse, Chief, on behalf of the Gbetsile Stool, has presented some food items to 200 aged people in the town to enable them to celebrate Christmas.

The items included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, tomato puree, and cash of GHC50 for each beneficiary.



Nii Sune said the presentation was an annual activity of the Chief and elders to support the vulnerable in the community.



He said as people rejoice and enjoy with their families during the festive period, they deemed it right to put a smile on the faces of others.



“It’s my heart’s desire, as Chief, to help residents in my community.”



Nii Sune urged the public to reflect on the essence of the celebration of the birth of Christ, saying “Christmas was not only a joyous moment but rather a time to reflect on one’s activities as the year was coming to an end.”

He said with such reflections, one would be able to weigh the good and bad of the year and plan towards improving one’s self in the coming years.



Pastor Emmanuel Amponsah, Chairman of the Gbetsile Christian and Muslim Counsel, thanked the Chief on behalf of the beneficiaries and prayed for God’s blessings for the traditional leaders as not all chiefs would remember to give to their residents during the festive period.



Pastor Amponsah urged all, especially Christians, to use the period to show love to others, especially the vulnerable, as God showed his love to humans, a gesture everyone must emulate.



He also reminded the public to celebrate modestly while observing all the COVID-19 protocols to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.