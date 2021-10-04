Gbi State outdoors Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo I

Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo I is a 35-year-old professional banker

Source: GNA

Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo I, newly enstooled Paramount Queen mother of the Gbi Traditional Area, has been outdoored and officially presented to the people of Gbi in a ceremony held in Hohoe.

The Paramount Queen mother succeeds Mamaga Dewotornyo I following her demise and performance of her burial rites by the Gbi State.



Known in private life as Madam Joycelyn Esinana Maloe Adiku, Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo is a 35-year-old professional banker.



Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo I, in a speech, expressed gratitude to indigenes and people of the Gbi land and beyond for their tremendous support which meant a lot to her.



She said she would be a Queen mother to all living in the Gbi land, be devoted to service and work closely with all chiefs and queen mothers for the progress of the Gbi area.



The Paramount Queen mother recounted her predecessor’s achievements such as the expansion of the Queen-mother establishment in the land and promised to continue her work and consolidate the gains made so far.

She said she would work to accelerate the leadership role of queen mothers of Gbi State and beyond.



Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo noted that they were all living in challenging times where COVID-19 had tested the patience and lives of all people worldwide and people living in the Gbi Traditional Area were not excluded.



She thanked the Member of Parliament, Municipal Chief Executive, health workers, teachers, and essential workers for their tireless work and dedication which would lead to the end of the pandemic.



“I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome. My hope in the years to come is that everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge and those who come after us will say the people of this generation were strong.”



She advised the youth to have a mindset that if they all go forward together with unwavering faith, high courage, and a quiet heart, they shall be able to make their homeland a more free, prosperous, and happy place as it had been during the days of their forefathers.

“In addition, let us all resolve to work hard to take some of the burdens off the shoulders of our elders who have fought, worked, and suffered to protect us in this land.”



Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo doubles as the queen of the Torkoni clan; a subdivision of Gbi-Hohoe and will also be the default queen of Gbi-Hohoe by virtue of her position as the Paramount Queen.



Mr. Daniel Noble Yao Awumey, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said he was ready to work together with all traditional leaders and citizens in the Municipality towards its progress and development.



He said he had a vision of making Hohoe the “Garden City” of the Volta region and called for all and sundry to support his vision.