Gender Minister charges queen mothers to fight negative social cultural practices, gender inequality

Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr Afisah Zakariah

Sara Adwoa Safo, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has underscored the importance of queen mothers in fighting some socio-cultural practices which are inimical to the growth of the society.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Afisah Zakariah at a stakeholder engagement held in Accra on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Adwo Safo emphasized that for Ghana’s gender gap to be bridged, queen mothers ought to be recognized as key stakeholders in achieving same.



She iterated that the challenges facing women in the country requires a multi-faceted and all-hands-on-deck approach from all relevant stakeholders including queen mothers.



“The role played by each of us is very critical as the responsibility does not solely rest on government but demands the collective efforts of development partners, non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, and especially our queen mothers.”



Sara Adwoa Safo made the comment during a policy dialogue that brought together queen mothers from across the country to deliberate on issues affecting the society, particularly women and children.



She is buoyant about the success of the conference and believes that the venerable queen-mothers will play active role in fighting some negative socio-cultural practices.

She noted further that the implementation of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty is one of a number of initiatives undertaken by her outfit to assist women and children.



“It is our hope that the collaboration with key stakeholders such as our cherished queen mothers who play significant roles in the areas of advocacy to end child marriage, teenage pregnancy, female genital mutilation, and other harmful socio-cultural practices in our society will continue for the betterment of our society.”







Selina Owusu, the National Programme Analyst for Gender at UNFPA described the programme as timely and tailored for the UNFPA’s agenda.



“The UNFPA continues to support the Ministry for Gender, Children and social protection to strengthen the coordination at all levels including our esteemed traditional leaders,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the queen mothers, Nana Amponsah, Dokua III who is the President of the Queen Mothers platform commended the ministry for the program and express that the partnership between the queen mothers and the ministry will be of great benefit to the country.



She remarked that the recognition given the queen mothers by the Gender Ministry will empower the queen mothers to work effectively and share ideas aimed at tackling some societal issues.



She said while an association of queen mothers has long existed, their creation of a Queen Mothers platform with proper administration and a structure better positions them to effectively contribute to societal development.



“The Queen Mothers’ Platform, Ghana, is poised to work as an ally in advancing the national agenda on Gender, Children and Social Protection… Even though we have always existed as an association, this renewed structure under the name Queen Mothers’ Platform, and the well-organized governance and leadership arrangement set up has positioned us for opportunities for a more structured and purposeful engagement,” she said.



Nana Amponsah Dokua III added that “we truly appreciate the effort of the Ministry for Gender, Children for organizing this meeting with us. We also hope to use this maiden meeting as the step towards a strong partnership with the ministry.”