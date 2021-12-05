Gender Ministry introduces initiative to address GBV, other challenges

Caretaker of Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has introduced five electronic systems and strategies to help address sexual and gender-based violence.

The systems would also address challenges among children and the vulnerable segment of the population.



The Ministry is working in partnership with other organizations to implement the systems.



The systems are the Orange Support Centre, the Single Window Citizen Engagement services, the Social Welfare Information Management system, and the Ghana National Household Registry Database.



Addressing a press conference on Sunday, December 5, 2021, the caretaker Minister, Cecilia Dapaah explained that the systems have enabled the MOGCSP to track effectively the issues affecting all its sectors between August 2020 till fate.



According to her, the initiative forms part of the digitization drive by the government.



She disclosed to the media that since from March to June 2021, 1,448 calls were received through the toll-free number (0 800 111 222) and resolved.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of cases with Bono and Western North Regions having the lowest reported cases.



She explained that the toll-free comes under the Orange Support Centre(OSC).



It is a technology platform that aims at providing information and support for survivors of Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence including child marriage in Ghana," she added.



“The Centre demonstrates the continuous efforts from all stakeholders to bring to zero all forms of Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Ghana” the caretaker Minister further observed.



“There is a team of volunteers in the health, legal and psychosocial sectors who render relevant services in their fields of work to victims and survivors," the Minister stated further.