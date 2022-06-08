2
Gender Ministry visits family of girl who escaped ritual murder

Abena Ritual Murder Cecilia Abena Dapaah during the visit

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, Caretaker Minister, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), led a team to visit the family of the girl who escaped an alleged ritual killing.

This comes after the arrest of Mr. Evans Oppong, a businessman, who allegedly attempted to use his 11-year-old daughter for rituals.

The visit was to enable the Minister and her team acquire first-hand information about the issue, assess the situation of the child and family, and provide psychosocial support to the family.

The Caretaker Minister pledged the Ministry's preparedness towards providing diverse support, including psychosocial to the girl and the family.

She added that the protection and survival of every Ghanaian was of great concern to the Government.

Mrs. Dapaah gave a token to the grandmother of the girl, while the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) would later deliver some food items to the family.

She applauded the Ghana Police Service for their timely response.

The Caretaker Minister tasked the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare to monitor the case and submit a situational report for the team's attention.

She was accompanied by Mrs. Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Deputy Gender Minister, Dr. Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director, MoGCSP, and Mr. Clement Wilkinson, Ga West MCE.

The rest are Dr. Comfort Asare, National Director, Department of Social Welfare, and Dr. Anastasia Kpei Mawudoku, Greater Accra Regional Director Department of Social Welfare.

Source: GNA
