Gender bias can be crushed if men take complete obligation of their actions - Lord Sani

CEO of Sani Group, Lord Ibrahim Sani

CEO of Sani Group, Lord Ibrahim Sani, has stated that for Ghana to realize development, peace, and sustainability, it has to make a conscious effort to achieve gender equality.

According to him, gender bias undermines progress on gender equality and blocks women’s professional career advancement.



He added that gender equality enhances the well-being of communities and society as a whole, in terms of improved educational outcomes, better health, greater economic prosperity and sustainable peace.



He said this in a press statement copied to GhanaWeb on March 18, 2022.



He advised that "Gender bias can be crushed if men take complete obligation of their actions, work side by side with women and girls, and redress the dynamics that undermine women's development.



"Let us cue ourselves that achieving gender equality is foremost a transformative enterprise and that we cannot shortchange ourselves. Gender equality is regarding disruption, breaking social norms, and gender stereotypes that limit opportunities for women and girls to attain certain roles."

He added that many women have faced many biases once appointed to steer sure organizations or positions that square measure historically reserved for men or boys.



Mr Ibrahim Sani furthered that is imperative to change this narrative because some biases against women are openly obvious.



"Many women who assume higher roles in society have emerged as a goal of much terrible feedback in reality due to their gender. Some biases are more obvious – like when a woman is called “hysterical” when she raises her voice, whereas a man is called “brave, strong or determined” – others are more subtle and more insidious. This encompasses while a female is excluded from major tasks or praised basically for her attraction or elegance."



