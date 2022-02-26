General Assembly won't approve any budget until the house is introduced to the Dean' – Speaker

UG SRC General Assembly, Stephen Awuah Pobi

The Speaker of the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UG SRC) General Assembly, Stephen Awuah Pobi is insisting that the newly constituted house will not sit to approve any budget until its’ leadership and members are introduced to the office of the Dean of Students’ Affairs.

He explained that his resolution is to compel the executive officers of the Council to do what he described as the ‘right thing’.



In an interview on our morning show, Campus Exclusive on Friday, February 25 2022, he disapproved of the idea of having minutes from General Assembly (GA) sitting endorsed by the Acting SRC President adding that such practice breaches the principle of separation of power.



“We tried engaging the office of the Dean of Students’ Affairs, and what we had was that until we are introduced to the Dean by any of the executive officers, here we are talking about the acting SRC president, we will not be recognized. This whole SRC it’s like, the Dean of students is our patron and he helps us in most of the things that we do.



"So if that is not done then we also don’t think that we should have a sitting. So we are waiting for that to be done before we continue with the sitting,” the Speaker said.



The leadership of the new General Assembly was sworn into office on February 4, 2022, and since then, the house sat twice.



The first and second sittings were organized to elect a Speaker, Deputy Speaker and a Clerk for the General Assembly and to approve proposed chairpersons of various standing committees respectively.

The third GA sitting which was expected to come off on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to among others approve estimates of revenues and expenditure of the SRC or committees never happened.



The Speaker said the house later cancelled the sitting after it was announced as the executive officers until then failed to introduce them to the Dean.



He called on the Head of Programmes and Projects Committee Head to ‘pressure the executives to do the needful’.



“I think they [Programmes and Projects Committee] should also pressure the executive officers to do that. It means that once we are communicating to the Dean, We need to append the signature of the Acting President which I don’t want that to even happen in the first place,” he said.



The Acting SRC President said the Dean of Students’ Affairs is asking for the names of the GA members to be submitted to his office through her excellency Stephanie Naadu Antwi which the Speaker is yet to do.



The Speaker believes submitting the names of the members of GA through the office of the acting SRC President amount to a breach of the principle of separation of power between the legislative and the executive arms.