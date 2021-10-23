General Legal Council, AG sued over law school entrance exam failures

Logo of the General Legal Council

The General Legal Council (GLC) and the Attorney General have been sued by 143 LLB graduates who sat for the 2020/21 Ghana School of Law entrance exam but could not get admission into the law school.

They are demanding that the court “further retrains the respondents from treating the applicants as students who failed the said examinations pending the final examination of this matter on grounds set forth and such further orders the court may deem fit.”



They also want a declaration that the failure of the 2nd respondent (the Attorney General) to reign in the 1st respondent for the conduct of the 1st Respondent as stated constitute a dereliction of the 2nd respondent’s duties under Act 32.



Earlier in the week, the aggrieved 499 law students who were denied admission, despite passing the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exam appealed to him to intervene.



The students said their supposed failure was a travesty of justice, a situation that should be corrected immediately.



At a press conference in Accra on Monday October 18, they said “on 15th October, 2021, we petitioned the Office of the President, appealing to His Excellency to use his Executive authority to come to our aid, in our quest for justice and to vindicate our fundamental human rights as enshrined in Chapter 5 of the 1992 Constitution of our dear country. As we speak, we are yet to receive a response from the high office of the President.



“We are nonetheless confident that President Akufo-Addo, who, for all intent and purposes, has proven to be a renowned human right lawyer and freedom fighter, would rise to the occasion and do justice to our legitimate grievances. We appeal to the President, who also happens to be a member in permanent good standing at the bar, to cause his official Representative on the GLC, the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame Esq, who is clothed with powers under the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32), to order the General Legal Council and for that matter the Ghana School of Law, to comply with their own rules of engagement and within the confines of the law, by admitting the remaining 499 candidates who passed the entrance exams.

“This, respectfully, is not too much to ask for, Your Excellency. It is the reason why we voted for you, and we humbly beseech you to do exactly that,” the said.



The students subsequently, hit the principal streets of Accra on Wednesday, October 20, to register their displeasure over what they describe as maltreatment and injustice meted out to some of their colleagues.



They submitted a petition to Parliament and the Presidency after protesting in the streets for hours.



Among other things, they requested for the immediate admission of the 499 candidates into the Ghana School of Law.



They also called for the decentralization of the legal education in the country.