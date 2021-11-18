General Report for 2021 Population and Housing Census out today

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is set to release the General Report for the 2021 Population and Housing Census on Thursday, 18th November 2021.

The General Report marks the third Census data product release in the dissemination phase of the 2021 PHC following the release of the Preliminary Report and the Residential Proximity to Essential Service Facilities Report.



The General Report which features 11 volumes will be released in multiple installments starting with Volumes 3A, 3B and 3C.



In the press statement signed by the Government Statistician, “Volume 3A, Population of Administrative Units, presents population size, sex composition and population density by Region, District, and type of locality (urban/rural).



"Volume 3B presents statistics on age and sex profile by Region and type of locality.

"Volume 3C presents background (socio-demographic) characteristics on the population by region, and type of locality”.



According to Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, these reports will provide important disaggregated data for research, policy, and planning in line with census aims of generating relevant and timely data for decision-making.



The release is scheduled to take place at 12:30pm at the Bediako Conference Hall, GNAT Secretariat (Teacher’s Hall) in Accra.