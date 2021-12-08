Genser Energy donates desks to schools in Western, Western North Regions

Officials of Genser with beneficiary schools

Source: GNA

Genser Energy Ghana Limited (“Genser”), an Independent Power Producing Company, with operations in the Western and Western North Regions, has donated one hundred dual and single school desks to some schools in the regions.

The beneficiary schools are: Nkronua Methodist DA Primary and Junior High School and the Merewa Methodist DA Primary and Junior High School at Merewa and Nkronua in the Sephwi Anweaso and New Obuasi traditional areas respectively.



Michael Jojo Smith, the Head of Community Relations for Genser, who led the donation team, said the gesture was part of the Company’s broader corporate social responsibility towards communities where Genser was operating its natural gas pipeline project.



Mr Smith emphasised that, “Genser strives to maintain a healthy relationship between the communities where it operates and positively contributes towards the development of the farmers and their families,” and stated the Company’s willingness to extend the gesture to the neighbouring communities.



Nana Appiadjei, the chief of Merewa, expressed appreciation to the Company for the gesture and said the desks would help improve teaching and learning in the areas.





The Assemblyman for the Merewa community, Mr. Abu Arthur Eric, thanked Genser for the donation and urged members of the community to support and protect the pipelines.



He also encouraged community members to be part of Genser’s change and transformation agenda in the community.



Mr John Nzeh, The Municipal Educational Supervisor for Bibiani Anweaso Bekwai Municipal Area, commended the Company for the support.



Genser has constructed about 320km natural gas pipeline from Prestea through Tarkwa, Damang, Edikan to Wassa.



It would be undertaking another 105km natural pipeline construction from Dawusaso to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region where the Ameri Power Plant would be relocated.