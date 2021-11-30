George Mireku Duker commissions 6-unit classroom block for Nsuaem

George Mireku Duker

George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem continues his infrastructure drive in the constituency with the commissioning of a six-unit classroom block at Nsuaem.

Pupils of Nsuaem Methodist M/A basic school have had to find an alternative shelter for academic work following a collapse of their building last year.



Their worries have however been cured as the MP for the area has collaborated with the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) to erect a new structure for them.



George Mireku Duker on Friday, November 26, 2021 commissioned the facility and handed it over the school’s authorities operation.



The Ultramodern 6-Unit Classroom block is made up of two (2) offices and an air-conditioned computer lab.



Speaking at a durbar held in his honor, George Mireku Duker commended CODA and the government for responding to the needs of his people.

He also offered updates on infrastructure projects being undertaken by the his office and assured his constituent of ‘more works.



“I thank the sponsor of the project, Coastal Development Authority (CODA) who came through due to my proactive instrumentality at the time.”



The project includes the Nsuaem Polyclinic which is about 95% complete, the Nsuaem Senior High School which is expected to take off next year and the Nsuaem town roads currently under construction.



Goerge Mireku Duker was accompanied by the Deputy CEO of Coastal Development Authority, Mr. K. K. Bondzie and the Municipal Chief Executive, Benjamin Kessie and others.