George Opare Addo campaigned against me in 2018 – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that the National Youth Organizer of the party, George Opare Addo was among persons who campaigned against him in 2018 when he was vying for the post.

Sammy Gyamfi asserted in an Onua TV interview (December 14) that George Opare Addo favored his opponent Fred Agbenyo over him and appealed to the youth organizers of the party not to vote for him (Sammy Gyamfi).



Sammy Gyamfi said that despite being aware of George Opare Addo’s opposition to his candidature, he never attacked him publicly as he believes it was within his rights to do that.



He is therefore shocked by the scathing attack against him by George Opare Addo after he recently won re-election in a contest Sammy also backed George's rival.



“John Dumelo campaigned for Opare Addo. John is my very good friend and I’m sure he is cool with Brogya Genfi. Have you heard Brogya Genfi attack him after the elections?



"Maturity is not for sale. James Agyenim-Boateng campaigned for Opare Addo but he is my good friend. Would Brogya Genfi or Sammy Gyamfi go on national radio to insult Agyenim-Boateng?



“In 2018 when I stood for National Communications Officer, Opare Addo didn’t support me. He met all the youth organizers at Erata Hotel and asked them to vote for my opponent which was fair. He has the right to do that. Did you hear me attack him after the elections? Even now I’m going unopposed.

“I’m now close to the person who contested me in 2018. If I didn’t respect him, do you think, we would have had this kind of relationship? I’ve promised not to descend into the gutters because I don’t belong in the gutters,” he said.



What George Opare Addo said



George Opare Addo accused Sammy Gyamfi of building a mansion at the airport residential area.



“As for this election, it was that Airport Hills small boy I contested not Brogya, I said today I will mention names… I contested Sammy Gyamfi and I won. He is a small boy. There is nothing he can match me on, I have lived life well. He is a small boy,” Pablo said.



“Yes, Sammy Gyamfi has now become an obstacle in my way and this my second term I will not joke! I will cut away anybody who stands in my way as an obstacle. It is only action that we will see. Action action action….” Opare Addo said.