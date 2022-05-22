German Ambassador hails Kwaku Oteng for his role in job creation 

German Ambassador with Kwaku Oteng

The German Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Daniel Krull has showered praises on a renowned business mogul. Dr. Kwaku Oteng for his tremendous role in job creation in Ghana and beyond.

At a visit to the Headquarters of Angel Group of Companies at Kronum-Abuohia in Kumasi, he congratulated the industrialist, Dr Kwaku Oteng for the opportunities given to students to learn about manufacturing industry practices and also inspect the multi-million euro investments in German Technology in his beverages business.



“I’m highly overwhelmed by what I’m witnessing here today. This is commendable. Congratulations on these feet and for your role in creating jobs for the youth of this country and elsewhere. Not only that, you’ve allowed students to learn and Ghana must not take this for granted..”



1. To deepen the relationship which exists between academia and industry. He believes that industry practitioners should avail themselves of academia by way of lectures, symposia, seminars, etc. to help students bridge the gap between theory and practical lessons respectively. To this end, he appealed to Dr. Oteng to offer support to students when they called on him.



Among other things, Mr. Daniel Krull’s visit was to encourage and strengthen the cooperation already existing between Ghanaian business people and their German counterparts. He suggested to Dr. Oteng to keep increasing his trading activities with Germany since German technology, goods, and services have been adjudged to be among the best across the globe.

“One of the roles of the High Commission is to connect Ghanaian businesses with the German business community by creating a link in that regard. Additionally, the Embassy also provides all the fertile platforms needed to reach out to value for money projects both in Germany and Europe.” He said.



He also praised the staff and management of Angel Group for providing a congenial working environment for the workers who demonstrated greater passion and happiness in the execution of their assigned duties during his visit. He acknowledged that the joy of the staff was indicative of how well the Group is well administered.



He gave the Group’s president Dr. Kwaku Oteng unfettered access to the offices of the High Commission when the need arises and pledged to support the group’s business during his four-year tenure as High Commissioner as and when necessary.



Dr. Kwaku Oteng is the owner and controller of the Angel group conglomerate which constitutes Angel herbal products, Angel educational complex, Angel broadcasting network, Angel transport and trading, Angel estate and construction, Angel royal gold mines, and Adonko company limited.