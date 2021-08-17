‘German Burger’ committs suicide after killing mother-in-law

File Photo

A Ghanaian based in Germany has committed suicide in Apramdo, a suburb of Takoradi in the Western Region after killing his baby mama’s mother.

According to information available to Angelonline.com.gh, the Ghanaian who returned from Germany not long ago sneaked into the room of the family house of the Baby Mama with the intention of going to kill the lady for failing to accept his marriage proposal.



A resident of the town, Samuel Amankwa narrating the incident on Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ said the Burger who was armed with a gun and a machete has an eight-year-old baby with the lady identified as Dora Kyerewaa but has refused to take care of the child.



“It is the Burger’s mother who sells around here that has been given the child something small…we have not even been hearing from him until he resurfaced some days ago…,” another resident who identified himself as the family head of Dora told Kofi Adomah.



According to reports, the deceased in-law did not approve of the marriage because of the attitude of the Emmanuel Coffie.

This caused Dora to be start flirting with another man who she had planned to marry in the coming weeks. And when efforts by the German Burger to persuade Dora to rescind her decision and marry him failed, he planned to end her life.



“This is what caused him to sneak to the room of the in-law who sells beans with a gun and shot her at close range…,” Amankwa narrated.



He further claimed that Emmanuel Coffie later stabbed himself in the abdomen causing his intestines to come out.



The mother-in-law was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital when Coffie also died later.