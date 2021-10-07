German-based Ghanaian community leader emerges as a winner of IFAP

German-based Ghanaian, Maame Dentaa Amoo

Source: African Mums in Deutschland

Facebook has announced winners of the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Programme and Maame Dentaa Amoo, and her Community 'African Mums in Deutschland' emerged yesterday as one of 13 community leaders in Germany chosen for the Facebook Accelerator Program. Maame Dentaa is one of the first Ghanaians ever to win this program.

The 13 winners of the region emerged out of over 13,000 applicants who entered the competition. The Community Accelerator is part of Facebook’s Community Leadership Programme, set up to help leaders harness the power of their community to turn impactful ideas into action.



The programme is also pointed at leaders to set them towards the learning of how to harness the power of their community to turn impactful ideas into action. The leaders are set to receive training, mentorship, and up to $50,000 in funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.



Community in 2018 realized that there was a need for a safe space for African women to share crucial information about life in Germany so that they could achieve their social and economic goals easier.

Over the years the community has grown and positively impacted the lives of over 53000 women of black/African heritage with projects such as free German courses, workshops, seminars, and a helpline.



Speaking on winning this prestigious prize for her community, Maame Dentaa Amoo said she was extremely grateful for this opportunity and proud that a community, African women built together gets to be highlighted on the world's stage.



She was also excited for the opportunity to learn, grow, scale and further impact the lives of African women in the Germany, Switzerland, Austrian region.