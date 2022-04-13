Germany-based Ghanaian says literates travel because of fewer opportunities

Nana Yaw Gyasi and host of the interview

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian-based in Germany, Nana Yaw Gyasi has disclosed that only illiterates traveled abroad for greener pastures, but now, the educated do too because of inadequate jobs in Ghana.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Nana Gyasi indicated that Ghana has become more difficult for the educated youth to stay and work. He believes it is why most literates are migrating to the US, Europe, etc.



In his response to DJ Nyaami’s question on why most Ghanaians fail to research the country before migrating, Nana Yaw mentioned that traveling was for the illiterates only.



“It was the illiterates who traveled the more. The literates were not interested in traveling. A Tema boy did not even want to stay in Accra.



"Also, when they get here, it becomes a challenge. There is no unity among them, and they set up associations based on ethnic groups,” he explained.

He added that most Ghanaians abroad generally choose enmity instead of unity. According to Yaw, Ghanaians who have stayed for over a decade find it tough to get a residence permit.



Moreover, some pay thousands of euros for it, but they do not get it.



“I know some Ghanaians here who have not been able to go back home in 15 years because they do not have the permit,” Nana Yaw added.