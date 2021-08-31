Germany donates 1.5m doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines to Ghana

The president will be dispatching a flight to Germany to collect the vaccines

The Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is dispatching a flight to Germany to take delivery of one million, five hundred thousand (1,500,000) doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines donated to the country by the German government.

Addressing the Presidential Press Corps at this week’s edition of the Jubilee House press briefing, Mr. Arhin said following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s meeting with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, during his just-ended visit to Germany, the German government has donated 1,500,000.00 doses of AstraZeneca to the country.



“The German Chancellor I am happy to inform the Ghanaian people made it known to the President that a total of 1,200,000 vaccines were to be given to Ghana, basically, the Astra Zeneca Vaccines. A few hours ago, I got confirmation from the President that this has increased from 1,200,000 to 1,500,000 and steps have already been taken, in fact, according to the President, he is dispatching a plane immediately to go to Germany to take delivery on the 1,500,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccines” Eugene Arhin said.

At the press briefing, Mr. Arhin, also disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will embark on a tour of the Western North and Western Regions of the country from Friday the 3rd to Monday the 6th of September 2021. The President will subsequently tour the Oti and Volta Regions as well.