Gertrude Torkornoo is qualified to be Chief Justice; we won’t withhold her approval - Minority

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

The minority in parliament has said that despite the fact that they have issues with the ruling of the Supreme Court with regards to the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyagye Quayson, they will not refuse the president's nominee for the Chief Justice position.

According to the minority, they find her qualified for the position of Chief Justice as she has expertise in her field of work.



Speaking at a press conference ahead of her approval today, Mahama Ayariga said, “we will not withhold her approval by consensus”



Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to decide the fate of Chief Justice nominee Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as Parliament reconvenes today to deliberate on her appointment.



Following her nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Justice Torkornoo underwent a vetting process on May 26.



This vetting took place two days after Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah retired as Chief Justice upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

Following the vetting, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority on the Appointments Committee of Parliament refrained from voting on the President's nominee for Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.



In a statement issued by Mr. Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, it was explained that the decision was due to the unavailability of the reasoned judgment of the Supreme Court regarding the case of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson.



However the judgement was released on June 6 and even though the minority believes there were errors in the ruling, her approval will not be withheld.



