Get a new Gender Minister; caretaker minister has too much on her hands – MP tells Akufo-Addo

The current Minister of Gender, Adwoa Safo is on leave

A member of the Gender and Children Committee of Parliament, Naa Odoley Sowah has told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint a new Minister for the Ministry of Gender and Children Affairs.

The Dedekotopon Member of Parliament told Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show on Thursday, April 7 that very important social policies and programmes of government have been badly affected by the absence of the substantive Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo who has been on leave.



She also noted that the budget allocation to the Gender Ministry is woefully inadequate and expects the government to pay critical attention to it.



The legislator disclosed that the Social Welfare Department of the Local Assemblies is not able to function effectively because of financial constraints.



There are a lot of negative effects of the absence of the Minister of Gender on very important policies and programs of the ministry such as the School Feeding Program.



“Caterers of the School Feeding Program are not able to provide quality food for the students due to unnecessary delays in payment to them by the government,” she stressed.