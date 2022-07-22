Get all on board towards Election 2024 - Dr. Richard Anane charges new NPP executives

Dr. Richard Anane is a former Minister of Health

A former Minister of Health and stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Anane, has urged the new leadership of the party to operate an all-inclusive system of administration.



This, he said, would promote the unity needed in the NPP to pursue all that it wants to achieve in the future.



“To our new officers, Chairman Ntim and his team, as a Foundation Member of the Party, I can tell you that party organization is a herculean task. It will require extra effort, and the ability to bring all together. Mr, Chairman, 'Servez l'une et l'autre" shall be the hallmark, and confidently you shall make all of us proud.



“All we need now as a great party is unity, let us eschew the 'Us-against-them Syndrome' within the party boring everybody on board and forge a new and prosperous path for our great party,” he wrote in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.

Dr. Richard Anane, who is also the former Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, further congratulated the outgoing Chairman, Freddie Blay, for his immense contributions to the fortunes of the party, while being hopeful that he and all the outgoing executives would make themselves available to support the new crop.



“I wish to congratulate our outgoing officers who dedicated their time in the service of our great party.



“My very good friend Chairman Blay and his team did a yeoman's job leading us into two victories on a roll. I pray they avail themselves when the need arises as we prepare to work harder towards Election 2024,” he added.



The NPP elected new national executives at its National Delegates Conference from July 15-17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



After 20 years of trying out, Stephen Ntim won a convincing victory as the party Chairman, while Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary, gave a surprise defeat to the then incumbent, John Boadu.



Justin Frimpong Kodua’s win over the colossus, John Boadu, is yet to leave the lips and minds of many Ghanaians.

But who exactly is this man?



JFK, as he is popularly known polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.



As a lawyer with a specialisation in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration, with a particular interest in land disputes and asset management, Kodua became the favourite of the grassroots, hence his victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He was appointed in 2017 to head the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa and was charged to lead the drive to address the youth unemployment canker in Ghana.



JFK, before he was appointed the YEA CEO, was the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He holds an LLB from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Barrister of Law from the Ghana School of Law.

Justin Frimpong Kodua also holds a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy from the same university.



Early life and education



Born on November 14, 1982, in the Ashanti region, Justin Frimpong Kodua attended Opoku Ware School. He then proceeded to Hackney Community College, London, United Kingdom, where he obtained a City and Guilds Certificate in Information Communication Technology.



He later enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he studied Land Economy in the year 2002.





He obtained his LLB certificate from the institution and was later admitted into the Ghana School of Law for his Professional Law Degree and from there, he was called to the Bar.







JFK also holds a Diploma in Financial Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, Bournemouth, United Kingdom.







