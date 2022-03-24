Get rid of the motorcades, private jet hires – MP gives government cost-cutting solutions

Akatsi North MP, Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe

Akatsi North MP, Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe, has proposed suggestions for government to cut down on expenditure to be able to save some money and help resolve the current economic challenges the country is facing.



The legislator believes that contrary to suggestions by the Ofoase Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for a voluntary pay cut of MPs and other government officials, he believes there is more to do on the part of government to help deal with the situation.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Nortsu-Kotoe said, “the government, first of all, must cut down on frivolous expenditures, such expenditures the government is engaging are not necessary.”

Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe outlined three resolutions:



Cutting down on the hiring of private jets:



“… the hiring of jets or aeroplanes for the president is not necessary.



Cut down on motorcade president and appointees use:



“they should cut down on the motorcade that the president and other appointees are using,” he suggested.

Reduction in expenditure at the various ministries:



“So, if they do that and cut down expenditures at the ministries, they will be able to save money more than what they will get from the Members of Parliament, or ministers or members of Council of State. The frivolous expenditure must stop, that is the first step to solve the problem,” he added.



Also, the MP said that the minority caucus in Parliament will not reduce their salary because unlike government officials, they use their salaries to pay persons who work for them.



He added that the salaries of the MP are also used to support activities in their constituencies.



The government has indicated the salaries of all government appointees will be reduced by 30 percent to help reduce its expenditure and also get funds for the implementation of some important policies.

The Members of the Council of State have also said that they will reduce their allowances by 20% to help reduce the government’s expenditure.



The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has also said that after the reduction in salaries of government appointees, he will propose that the salaries of all 275 MPs are reduced.



