Get vaccinated – Oppong Nkrumah rallies Ghanaians

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has rallied Ghanaians to make themselves available at various vaccination centres to be receive inoculation against COVID-19.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have in recent times expressed concerns over vaccine hesitancy and the level of conspiracy theories being puddled about the vaccines.



A cross section of Krobos in the Eastern region refused to take the COVID-19 jab fearing that it will cause them to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

But President Akufo-Addo, in an address to the nation on Wednesday December 15, 2021, debunked the claims stating that it was ‘outrageous’.



“Getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections if you do not want to. This is an outrageous claim. Vaccination cannot change your political preference,” he emphasized.



Manager of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, has also disclosed that large quantities of vaccines have expired in the Volta region due to hesitancy.



Taking to social media, the information minister pleaded with the populace to take the jab.



“Get vaccinated please!!!!” the Offoase-Ayirebi MP wrote on his Twitter timeline.

