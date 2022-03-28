Get vaccinated or self-quarantine - Gabby tells unvaccinated persons

President Akufo-Addo in his update 28 urged Ghanaians to get vaccinated

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is rallying all unvaccinated persons to ‘rush’ and get a shot of the COVID-19 jab.



His comment comes on the back of the recent easing of COVID-19 induced restrictions announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 27, 2022.



In a series of social media posts, Mr. Otchere-Darko indicated that Ghana’s fight against the pandemic was now focused on more vaccination or staying at home.



“If I were you, I would rush to the nearest vaccination joint tomorrow [March 28, 2022]. You are free to go to the nightclub, restaurant, cinema, church, mosque and the stadium like you used to before Covid. But you must be first vaccinated,” he tweeted.

“The focus in Ghana now is clear: get vaccinated or be square. Without it you might as well self-quarantine,” Mr. Otchere-Darko added. “The message is clear: get a jab or stay home!”



President Akufo-Addo in his update number 28 on measures taken by his government against Covid-19 announced several new measures that have been adopted.



Key highlights of his address included making the wearing of nose masks not mandatory and reopening land and sea borders after two years of closure.



Other measures announced include the scrapping of the compulsory PCR test for vaccinated travellers arriving in Ghana.



“From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, fully vaccinated travellers into Ghana will not take PCR tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the KIA, and will not be tested on arrival. Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, would, however, need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48-hours, will undergo an antigen test upon arrival at KIA, and will be offered vaccination there,” Akufo-Addo said on Sunday, March 27.



