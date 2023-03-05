GhIS applauds lands commission, security agencies for arresting gang over Gh¢100 million theft

The Ghana Institute of Surveyors (GHIS)

2nd March 2023



RE: GANG BUSTED FOR STEALING LANDS COMMISSION’S GH¢100M:



The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has learned with deep concern from the Daily Guide Newspaper’s publication on Wednesday March 1, 2023 with the headline; “Gang Busted for Stealing Lands Commission’s GH¢100m”. This is a serious breach of confidence on the Lands Commission’s internal processes and ability to safeguard revenues accruing to government. This is capable of eroding public confidence in the Commission and land administration in Ghana.

We applaud the Management of the Lands Commission and the security agencies for taking steps to apprehend the offending officials and others associated with this crime. We therefore entreat the law officials to expedite action to bring all the perpetrators of this crime to face the full rigors of the law.



As the leading professional body in land administration in Ghana, we further entreat Government to speed up the reform processes in the Lands Commission and ensure that the Commission is fully digitized in its operations. This will assist in curbing similar incidents from occurring in future to enable improvement in government revenue mobilization and collection.



The GhIS will follow this matter closely and ensure that if any of its members are involved in this shameful act, it will take the necessary steps to apply appropriate sanctions from the Institution in accordance with its disciplinary procedures as stipulated in the Institution’s Constitution, Bye-Laws and Regulations.



The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) assures the Government and the Land Commission of its readiness to support any reform measures needed to make our land administration system formidable and fit for purpose.



We hereby caution all members of GhIS to maintain the dignity and professionalism in delivering services to clients and the general public in accordance with our motto, “Service with Integrity”.