GhLA and NLA donate supply chain books to SIGA

Hayford Siaw making the presentation

SIGA and the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) have teamed up to promote supply chain management and governance awareness among state-owned firms and agencies. SIGA recently had a meeting of Chairpersons, which revealed this.

During his donation of 600 copies of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) certified supply chain management compendium, Mr. Hayford Siaw, CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, said: “Our long-term socio-economic development depends on supply chain governance. It is for this reason that GhLA with support and sponsorship from PanAvest International and the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is intensifying its efforts to create awareness of the unquestionable importance of the subject matter to our economic developmental agenda” .



The book is the world’s first all-inclusive and comprehensive compendium on supply and value chain management and governance: a tried-and-true strategic tool that is becoming increasingly related to regional, national, sectoral, and organizational growth and development. Professor Douglas Boateng’s book, which was initially published and issued in 2014, remains the only known all-encompassing reference guide on industrialisation, value chain development, and governance for policymakers, business leaders, engineers, academics, students, and others.



After receiving the books, Minister for Public Enterprises, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe reemphasized the importance of adapting supply chain management ideas to effectively deconstruct the public sector’s functional and organizational bottlenecks. “We can only minimize waste, improve productivity, create much-needed jobs for the youth through supply chain thinking”. The minister reiterated.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Edward Boateng urged chairpersons to encourage their respective executives to adopt supply chain thinking so that SOEs can sustainably contribute at least 30% to the nation’s GDP.



Ambassador Boateng posited that, “It is an accepted fact that our long-term industrialisation agenda and ability to achieve the UNSDGS is inextricably linked to supply chain management”.