Ghana's E-Passport: ICAO's recognition vindicates Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has officially recognised Ghana's biometric national identity card (Ghana Card) as a valid electronic passport (e-passport).

Following a "Key Ceremony" at the headquarters of ICAO in Montreal, Canada on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the Ghana Card will now be recognised by 197 ICAO-affiliated countries and in about 44,000 airports around the world. The significant development means holders of the Ghana Card, will now be able to use the card to board flights to Ghana from anywhere in the world and Ghanaians in the diaspora will also be able to fly home on their Ghana Card without requiring a visa.



BAWUMIA VINDICATED



The official recognition of the Ghana Card as an e-passport for global travel has vindicated Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whose announcement of the Ghana Card being turned into an e-passport was described as lies by senior members of the opposition NDC.



Dr. Bawumia announced in November at a public lecture at the Ashes University that the Ghana Card would become an e-passport by the first quarter of 2022.



But the NDC, led by its National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, and other senior members, including its head of IT, doubted Dr Bawumia’s claim and ridiculed him in the media for saying that the Ghana Card would be accepted as an e-passport.

Senior journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr also joined the doubting Thomases to brand Dr Bawumia's announcement as lies and an impossible venture.



The Insight Editor publicly urged Ghanaians to disregard Bawumia's announcement because the Ghana Card can never become a globally recognised e-passport.



But today's official recognition ceremony at the headquarters of ICAO in Canada has vindicated the Vice President and exposed those who launched public attacks to discredit his announcement.



Today's ceremony in Montreal is a global feat for Ghana, as the country becomes one of the few nations in the world with its national ID card globally recognised as an e-passport.