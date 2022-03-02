Ghana@65: Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians to eschew acts of divisiveness and self-centeredness

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished Ghanaians to eschew acts of divisiveness and self-centeredness to ensure the effective promotion of national development.

The president said such acts retard the growth of the nation.



Mr. Akufo-Addo was speaking at the independence day awards ceremony ahead of the 65th Independence Day celebration, in Accra on Wednesday, March 2.



“As we prepare to celebrate 65 years of Independence from the British colonial power on the theme; Working together, Bouncing back better, let us eschew all acts of divisiveness and self-centeredness, acts that will only retard our forward march.

“We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides and we must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go.



“We must have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day so too national prosperity will not come overnight.



“We are establishing a solid foundation for the economic takeoff of our country in peace and in unity. I am certain that we will build a new Ghanaian civilization which will attract the admiration of Africa and the world.”