Ghana@65: Dumelo reminds EC that SALL still not represented in Parliament

John Dumelo

Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the 2020 election John Dumelo has expressed worry over the lack of representation for the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi in Parliament.

On the eve of the 2020 election, the Electoral Commission announced through a press release that the people Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi will not be able to vote for their representative in Parliament.



The move has been deemed unconstitutional by several Ghanaian professionals and law experts.



However, after two years, the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi do not have representation in Parliament.

In wishing Ghana a Happy 65th years after Independence, John Dumelo questioned why the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi are not represented in Parliament.



“How can we comfortably celebrate our independence and tout our achievements as a country when the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi are without representation in parliament?”



Ghana marked its 65th Independence anniversary on March 6 with the national celebration taking place in Cape Coast.