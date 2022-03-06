1
Ghana@65: Gymnastic display disrupted as fire loop burns gymnast

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana marks 65th independence today

Independence Day Celebration held in Cape Coast after COVID-19

Gymnastics display forced to end after failed jump

Ghanaians have taken to social media platforms to mock a gymnast whose fire display went wrong at the 65th Independence anniversary celebrations in Cape Coast.

As part of the ways to spice up the Independence Day Celebration, there is usually a parade and march-past by various schools and national security.

However, things did not go down well for a gymnast after he missed his steps during a high jump over a loop set ablaze.

The Gymnastics display by the Military Physical Training School of the Ghana Armed Forces was forced to end after the incident as the loop was destroyed after the failed jump.

But Twitter users have taken to the platform to share their opinions on this incident

While some have expressed sympathy, others mock the participants for failing to rehearse well ahead of the event.

Look at the gymnastics display…how can we participate in the Olympics with this? a tweep wrote

There is this local proverb “matter doesn’t like person but person likes matter” classical example here, another added

Watch the incident as it happened:



Here are some of the tweets:











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
