Ghana@65: Let’s live in peace unified for political, economic growth - Bawumia

Bawumiah Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said it is his prayer that Ghanaians continue to live in peace, unified for political and economic growth and solidify “our common heritage”.

“We are one people, one nation, with a common destiny” Dr Bawumia said in his 65th Independence Day message to Ghanaians.

He noted that it is his wish that the 65th Independence Day and the future be filled with happiness, cohesion and positive transformation.

Ghana marks her 65th Independence anniversary celebration today, 6 March 2022.

This year’s Independence Day parade was held at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.

The parade featured selected school children and the security services.

The last time the parade was held was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to attain independence from the United Kingdom (UK).

The day, therefore, marks the declaration of independence from the UK on 6 March 1957 by the Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Working together; Bouncing Back Better.”

The celebration is dubbed: “Cape Coast, 2022”.

The Special Guest for the celebration is the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley.

