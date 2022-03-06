Ghana@65: Police announce 'stringent' security measures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana is 65 years

The Independence Celebration will be held at Cape Coast



President Akufo-Addo will deliver a message to climax the celebration



The Ghana Police Service has called on the general public to observe the relevant protocols and guidelines, outlined for this year’s 65th Independence Anniversary Parade, to be hosted in Cape Coast.



The Police administration in a message on March 5, outlined the specific security arrangements for the general public.



According to the police, the stringent measures put in place is to ensure an incident-free celebration, the police are working together with other security services and will deploy personnel in and around all celebration grounds across the country.



“As part of the arrangements, there will be an additional deployment of Highway and Motorbike Patrols to augment the existing security deployment on all roads within the country.

"These arrangements have been networked and dovetailed into all police Regional, Divisional and Districts to ensure a holistic, security strategy for a peaceful anniversary celebration at all levels.



"At Cape-Coast, where the national event will be held, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has made adequate provisions to ensure effective traffic management”, the Police stated.



The police, therefore, cautioned the general public, to be mindful of their personal security in order to avoid a robbery-free incident.



“We urge members of the public to be on the lookout for the safety of each other and draw the attention of the Police to anything suspicious for immediate intervention. We wish all Ghanaians a Happy Independence Anniversary”, the statement concluded.



Ghana's 65th Independence Anniversary celebration will be held at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, March 6, 2022, with an address from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to climax the celebration.



