Ghana@65: Put national interest above partisan, parochial motives – NCCE

NCCE celebrates Ghana's 65th independence day

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on the occasion of Ghana’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary today, 6 March 2022, has called on Ghanaians to reflect on Ghana’s independence struggles and the oneness and tenacity of purpose with which our forebears attained independence.

According to the NCCE, this principle of unity, “without which we cannot bounce back better as a people with a common destiny, should guide our collective efforts towards future growth and national development”.



In order to build on the gains made and develop the country, the Commission urged all citizens to contribute to the well-being of the State by embracing the values of patriotism, nationalism, hard work, integrity, volunteerism, and put national interest above and beyond partisanship, ethnicity and parochial motives.



“We must recognize our resilience as a collective in the face of COVID-19 pandemic, and strive to build on the strides of innovation and excellence to secure our blessings of liberty, equality of opportunity, and prosperity,” the NCCE said in its Independence Day statement.



Again, the Commission noted that citizens must perform their civic duties as stated in Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana particularly the obligation to foster national unity and live in harmony with others.

Likewise, the statement added that the State is expected to honour her social contract by implementing the political, economic, social, educational, and cultural objectives of chapter 6 of the 1992 Constitution under the Directive Principles of State Policy for the wellbeing and dynamic needs of the people of Ghana.



The NCCE reiterated the need for all citizens to reorient their mindset and support the nation-building efforts, promote the good name of Ghana, uphold and defend the 1992 Constitution for national peace and cohesion “so we can bounce back better as a strong nation.”



Ghana is marking her 65th Independence Anniversary today, Sunday, March 6, 2022, on the theme, “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better”.



The 2022 National Independence Day Celebration is taking place in Cape Coast.