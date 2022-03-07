Ghana@65: Upper West marks Independence Anniversary

Students

A total of 1,800 students drawn from 18 basic and second cycle schools and one of the special schools joined security personnel to participate in the 65th Independence Anniversary Parade in Nadowli, the district capital which hosted this year’s regional event.

Awards presented to deserving schools included Wa School for the Mentally Disabled persons, the only special school which participated in the march-pass for their sterling performance.



Nadowli R/C Primary took the first prize, St. Norbert Primary, second and St. Thomas Aquinas Primary School, the third prize for the Primary category while Nadowli D/A Junior High School (JHS), Kaleo Baptist JHS and Nadowli R/C JHS were also honored in the JHS category for their outstanding performances.



In the SHS category, Queen of Peace Senior High was first, Kaleo Senior High/Technical School, second and St. Augustine Senior High School the third position.



Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister took the national salute during the parade.



He paid tribute to our fore-bearers whose sacrifice gave us freedom.



He said our generation has the capacity and courage to achieve whatever we desire as a people, be it freedom, democracy or development.

He stated that it is the tendency of unity that brings us together as one people with a common destiny and there we must all strive to help develop our nation.



Dr. Hafiz emphasized government’s resolve to continue to undertake policies and programs that would improve the lives and working conditions of the Ghanaian people.



He however posited that much desires to be done in order to consolidate our country’s position in the League of Nations.



The Regional Minister commended the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government for “the prudent management of the economy that led to sustained growth from 2017 to 2019 making Ghana the preferred destination of Foreign Direct Investment in West Africa”.



Dr. Hafiz passionately appealed to Ghanaians to accept and support the electronic transactions levy being introduced by government to help grow and sustain the economy.