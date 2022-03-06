0
Ghana@65: You led the way in 1957 – Barbados Prime Minister tells Ghana

Mia Mottley 1024x683 1 696x464 Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has extolled Ghana’s democratic credential.

She said Ghana led the way by attaining independence from the British colonial masters in 1957.

Speaking as the special guest of honour at the 65th independence day celebration in Cape Coast, she said “you led the way in 1957.”

She further called for the protection of the principles of democracy as enshrined in the constitution.

“We have to work together in solidarity and fight the battles of our day, challenges that there appears to be, for whether it is the climate crisis that affects us or whether it is the spirit of war raising its head yet again or whether it is the obsession by some who have not been elected to take power from those who are duly elected.

“We have a duty to stand tall and protect the principles of democracy the principles that are anchored in the constitution and the principles that we are committed to in the United Nations Charter.”

