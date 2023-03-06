Ghana@66: We must not take the freedom we enjoy for granted – Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admonished Ghanaians to recommit themselves to the democratic values which were won for the country through the blood and toil of its founding fathers, as the country celebrates the 66th anniversary of its independence.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Speaker said that despite the challenges in the country, the 66th Independence Day Celebration should serve as an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on the successes the country has chalked.



He added that Ghanaians must never take the freedom and peace they enjoy in the country for granted.



“On the august occasion of our nation's 66th Independence anniversary, I extend warm greetings to you all on behalf of the Parliament of Ghana.



“Within the context of exacerbated domestic and global financial and security concerns, the celebration of this particular anniversary necessitates that we reflect on the progress we've made as a nation and to re-dedicate ourselves to the ideals of democracy, freedom and justice for which our forefathers fought and also died.



“We cannot be oblivious of that ultimate price many paid for our independence. It was a steep price and so we must pledge never to take our freedoms for granted,” parts of the statement read.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to work together to help build “a stronger, respected and more prosperous Ghana that will be a source of pride for all its citizens”.



Read the full statement of the Speaker below:



