Ghana@66: You can’t operate on March 6 – VRCC to okada, pragya riders in Ho

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), in consultation with the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has announced the suspension of the use of routes within the Central Business Area of the Ho Municipality by commercial operators of auto rickshaw popularly called Pragya, tricycle and motorcycle also referred to as Okada on Monday, 6 March 2023.

“Furthermore, Okado Operators are to note that the use of any route within the Ho Municipality to the venue for the Anniversary Parade, Regional Resource Centre, Adaklu is suspended,” the VRCC noted in a statement issued and signed by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa on Thursday, 2 March 2023.



The suspension of the commercial operations of Okada, Pragya and tricycles in the Ho Municipality on Monday, 6 March, has been necessitated by “the quest of the Council to extend the highest standard of courtesy to the Dignitaries and Guests who would be attending the 66th Independence Anniversary Parade at the Regional Youth Resource Centre, Adaklu,” the statement explained.



It also indicated that the suspension was necessary to avoid road crashes associated with Okada operations, considering the expected volume of vehicular traffic on that day.

It noted that Okada and Pragiya operators can operate outside the Municipality up to the following points, including “Ziavi/Skyplus road up to scrap junction, Kpenoe-Dabla Junction up to Barracks New Town, From Deme to the Royal Hospital road, From Ho Airport up to Ho Poly Clinic (Leprosarium), SSNIT Flat Junction to Ho Technical University (Nogora), From Goshen City/National Communication Authority (NCA) to Hotel Stevens Junction and from Adaklu Tsrefe up to the Police Barrier at Tsrefe.”



It expressed hope that okada operators in the Ho Municipality would “respectfully comply with the suspension in order not to be found on the wrong side of the law.”