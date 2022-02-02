Ghana ‘stagnated’ by the latest corruption ranking – Deputy Attorney General

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah says the government is stagnated by the latest corruption index ranking by Transparency International.

The latest ranking has not seen any improvement in Ghana’s fight against corruption where it has scored 43 out of a score of 100%.



This ranking has ignited another national conversation with civil society organisations and anti-corruption crusaders questioning the repeated assurances by the Akufo-Addo’s government in the fight against this canker that is draining the country’s financial coffers.



But speaking at a roundtable discussion organized by Ghana Integrity Initiative at Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on the theme ” Rethinking Ghana’s anti-corruption strategies: a decade’s trend analysis of the corruption perception index.



The Deputy Attorney likened the latest ranking to a high academic marking scheme.

“A few days ago, we heard about the results and we are stagnated so the question is why? If you are a lecturer and your student gets 43 or 44% every time, there are two options either the marking scheme is so high or the student is not learning but in this circumstance, I don’t think the marking scheme is so high rather the student is the problem” he lamented.



He added that ” You will agree with me that corruption is a canker we must all embrace a new mindset and work to eradicate them. The corruption we all know is a phenomenon that is complicated in this demonstration and clear in its presentation. Corruption contributes to social and economic dysfunctionality and instability and makes Ghanaian society wallow in the pool of danger.



Mr. Tuah-Yeboah however accentuated efforts the government has instituted to fight corruption and urged Ghanaians to have continuous trust in the government to uproot corruption.



“The present government has continued with the corruption fight. Firstly, this administration is committed to ridding our nation of corruption as evident by the passage of the Right to Information Act (RTA) which gives substance to the fight against corruption,” he assured.