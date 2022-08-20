Ghana’s economy has collapsed – Sulemana Braimah declares

Sulemana Brimah, Executive Director of MFWA

Executive Director for the Media Foundation For West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah says Ghana’s economy has collapsed.

Although he does not provide data to support the claim, he blames Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s poor leadership.



Sulemana Braimah does not leave Parliament out of the blame.



He says the refusal of the lawmaking house to hold the President accountable is also another reason for the collapse of the country’s economy.



Ghana is in a dire economic situation and has sought bailout from the IMF.

The country’s currency is struggling against other currencies even in Africa. Bloomberg reports that the cedi is the worst currency in the world after the currency of Sri Lanka.



Times are generally hard in the West African country as prices of good keep increasing by the day.



This week, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced an increase in utility tariffs.



Water is up by 27.15% whiles water is up by 21.55%; a worrying situation which the Trades Union Congress wants suspended.