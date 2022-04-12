Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals urges youth to be innovative

Logo of the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals

Source: GNA

The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals, in collaboration with Ghana Muslim Students Association, has held the 24th M.A. Mujahid Annual Ramadan Lecture series in Tamale with a call on the youth to be innovative to help solve pertinent problems in their communities.

It was on the theme: “Leveraging on the power of change of Ramadan for Holistic Development of the Ummah”.



Miss Khadijah Abdul-Samed, a Researcher at the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals, at a lecture called on Muslim youth to play vital roles to ensure sustainable development of their communities.



She advised them to be innovative in whatever they did and form partnerships to address challenges facing their localities.

Naa Prof Yakubu Seidu Peligah, former Rector of Tamale Technical University, expressed the need for structural reforms, people centered solutions and collective action towards a model of prosperity that benefited all the people.



He called on the youth to develop their talents to take up leadership positions in the country.



The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals is a non-political, non- sectarian organisation that brings together Muslim professionals from across diverse sectors of the economy to work together to advance the progress and development of Muslims.