Ghana Airport probes death of male passenger from the US at KIA

Kototaka International Airport

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Authorities have confirmed the death of a middle-aged male passenger travelling from the US to Ghana’s capital Accra.

The deceased arrived onboard United Airlines at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from Dulles International Airport Washington at approximately 10:20 am in the company of a relative, according to a statement from the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

The statement issued on Saturday, June 18 said the passenger was reported to have complained of tiredness and had difficulty in breathing.

He was subsequently offered a wheelchair by the Ground Handler. The passenger became unconscious at the arrival hall and received medical attention but was unresponsive.

The statement indicated that he was conveyed to the airport clinic for further attention and he subsequently passed on.

“In line with protocols, the Airport District Police station was immediately informed.

“Ghana Airport Company Limited has commenced an investigation into the incident.

“Management extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the statement said.

