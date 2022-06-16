Ghana Airports Company, Civil Aviation Authority owe us $80 million – Ghana Meteo

The Ghana Meteo says it is cash-strapped

Rainy season commences

Parts of Accra experience floods



Ghana Meteo bemoans indebtedness of state agencies



The Ghana Meteorological Agency says its quest to provide accurate weather predictions is hampered partly due to the failure of some state agencies to fulfil their debt obligations.



The onset of the rainy season has witnessed floodings in various parts of the national capital.



According to the Head of Central Analysis & Forecast at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, her outfit is challenged in providing Ghanaians with accurate weather predictions as some agencies have failed to pay for services rendered to them by the agency.

In an interview with Citi News, Felicity Ahafianyo named the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority as culprits whose debts to the agency are to the tune of US$80 million.



“Some companies are owing the Ghana Meteorological Agency, and they are not paying. I can say that Ghana Airport Company is not paying for the services we are rendering to them. The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is also not paying us for the services we are rendering. They are not paying, but once in a while, they come and give us something. Meanwhile, they owe us US$ 80 million”, she said.



She noted that while the agency strives to do its best, the financial constraints it faces have led to difficulty in acquiring some essential equipment to aid its effective operation.



“Per our indication, we are doing well, but there is more room for improvement. In terms of equipment, they are very expensive, and the agency alone cannot do it. In terms of resources and cash, we are limited. But then, we have challenges, and we need cash. So if they don’t give us what they owe us, how do we improve?”