Ghana Armed Forces activates 'Operation Boafo' to support flood victims

Soldiers rescuing flood victims

Source: GNA

The Ghana Armed Forces have commenced a programme to rescue persons affected by the floods in Accra to complement the efforts of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO)

The programme dubbed 'Operation Boafo' deploys officers from the Ghana army to flood-prone areas to rescue people likely to be affected by the floods.



'Operation Boafo' is done every rainy season to help manage the flood situation.



Some areas to benefit from the programme include Adabraka, Accra, Adjei Kojo, Central, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Kaneshie, Kasoa, Odorkor, and Teshie Nungua.



Major Sena Affeanyi, the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) at the Ghana Army Headquarters, told the Ghana News Agency that in line with operational guidelines, the 48 Engineer Regiment had been sent out to various flood-prone communities in the city to rescue people, especially women and children including the elderly.

She said 'Operation Boafo' will continue until the rainy season is over and safety is assured for everyone.



"Some people have been trapped in their homes, and our men are readily available to rescue them and offer support," she added.



Major Affeanyi said the Ghana Armed Forces is committed to safeguarding lives and property and urged the general public to cooperate with officers on the grounds.



Some areas in the Greater Accra region were flooded following Wednesday morning's rain.