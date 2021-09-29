Ghana Armed Forces cautions illegal miners against engaging in galamsey

Illegal miners are being urged to put a stop to their activities

The Ghana Armed Forces have cautioned illegal miners across the country to desist from their activities or “risk being dealt with severely according to the laws of the nation.”

It also warned those who have shifted their activities to other parts of the country where Operation Halt was yet to reach “that their days are numbered.”



These were contained in a statement signed by the Acting Public Relations of GAF, Commander Andy La-Anyane and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra.



According to the statement, the team has resumed operations on River Offin and was currently at Abora within the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.



It said areas along River Offin that have been cleared include Asma Camp, DenkiraFoso, Badoa No.1 and 2, Kyekyewere, Buabenso, Akyempim and Dunkwa.

Also, it mentioned that areas so far cleared included Beposo upstream, Daboase, Sekyere Krobo, Sekyere Nsuta, Mamposo, Twifo Praso, Awisam up to Asaman (the confluence of River Pra and Offin).



The statement stated that GAF would continue to conduct follow-up surgical operations in targeted areas to sustain the campaign to rid river bodies of all illegal mining activities in Ghana.



It said GAF re-activated Operation Halt II in April 2021 to flush out illegal small-scale miners from some major river bodies and forest reserves in Ashanti, Eastern, Western and Western North Regions.



The statement said GAF was supported by the Navy as well as the Air Force and had so far cleared a total 230 platforms and 365 changfan machines covering a total distance of 267 kilometres stretch of the rivers Pra and Offin and their tributaries.