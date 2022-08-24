Ghana Armed Forces clarifies reported arson on military camp at Diaaba

GAF says it will not relent in all measures to protect state assets

Contrary to some reports, the Ghana Armed Forces has denied that some angry youth of Diabaa in the Dormaa West District Assembly have burnt down a military base.

Multiple media reports on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, indicate that the angry youth, following a misunderstanding with the local staff of the Forestry Commission (FC)/Forestry Services Division (FSD), burned some facilities, including a military camp.



But in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs for GAF, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, the Armed Forces clarified the reported arson.



According to the military, the facility that was burnt was not a military camp but rather a facility under construction which was supposed to serve as a military detachment and a shelter for staff of the Forestry Commission.



GAF noted that the facility at the time of the incident was not occupied by any military detachment.



“GAF wishes to clarify that no Military Base or Camp has been set ablaze. Rather, an accommodation facility which is being constructed by the Regional Coordinating Council to house a Military Detachment and a shelter for staff of the Forestry Commission, is what has been razed down.

“At the time of the incident, there were no military personnel at the location and it was the Police that successfully brought the situation under control. It must be noted that the Military Detachment is yet to be permanently deployed to that particular location as part of Operation Halt I, to curb the illegal logging and lumbering which has been on the ascendency in the region,” the statement said.



GAF, however, issued a caution to members of the public to desist from any attempt to burn down any of its facilities or national assets.



According to GAF, it will not relent in using any form of measure at its disposal to deal with individuals whose actions will prove a threat to its officers and the nation.



“GAF however wishes to caution the public that it would put in all measures to prevent and also take the appropriate action at its disposal, to deal with any miscreant or any other person who would even attempt to burn down any military or national asset, facility or installation. In equal measure,



“GAF wishes to serve notice that it will respond appropriately in instances where its personnel mandated to ensure peace and security in the country and to protect important national assets are attacked,” the Army said.

Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:















GA/BOG