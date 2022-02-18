Ghana Armed Forces inspect 50-acre land for a military base in Afram Plains

The Inspection delegation was led by the Eastern Regional Minister

Afram Plains area experience frequent robbery incidents

Temporal shelter acquired for military operations in Afram Plains



Permanent military shelter at Afram Plains in the offing



A 50-acre land has been acquired for the establishment of a military base at Maame Krobo in the Afram Plains area.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, led a delegation of high military officers to inspect the land ahead of the establishment of a permanent Forward Operating Base (FBO) in the area.



In a Facebook post, the minister noted that the delegation also inspected a facility that will serve as a temporal accommodation for the immediate habitation of soldiers until the completion of the base.



The minister noted that the importance of the new military base to the people of Afram Plains will be the management of occasional conflicts between Fulani herdsmen and crop farmers within the area.

The base is also aimed at curbing the frequent incidents of robbery cases in the Afram Plains area.



“This move is to help with security issues in the Afram Plains especially the occasional conflicts between herdsmen and crop farmers as well as the recurring armed robbery cases.



“I am grateful to the various traditional leaders especially the Okwahumanhene, Dasaebre Akuamoah Agyapong and Kwahu Adontenhene who doubles as Chief of Abetifi Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III who offered the land,” the minister noted.



Riddled with bad road networks and lack of development, the Afram Plains area is noted for frequent robbery incidents hampering commercial activities in the area otherwise known as the food basket of the nation.



The area over the years has also seen frequent moments of conflicts between herdsmen and local farmers whose crops are usually destroyed by grazing animals.



