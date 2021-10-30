‘Ghana Armed Forces is ready to deal with any threat’ - Brigadier General Amoah-Ayisi

The GAF were recently massively retooled by government

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has reaffirmed its readiness to deal with any threat to the country.

Brigadier General Michael Amoah-Ayisi, the General Officer, Commanding Southern Command, said the Forces would continue to adhere to their constitutional mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the country against external aggression.



"The Ghana Armed Forces also has a secondary responsibility for the restoration of the Internal Security of the country in support of the Ghana Police Service and Civil Authorities," he said.



Brig Gen. Amoah-Ayisi said this on Friday at the Land Combat Firepower Demonstration, an annual training event on the calendar of the Ghana Armed Forces.



The exercise was conducted with Two Infantry Battalion and supported by elements of the 64 Infantry Regiment, 153 Armour Regiment, 66 Artillery Regiment and the 48 Engineer Regiment.



The Ghana Air Force was represented with their aerial warfare capabilities.

The exercise saw the use of various light and heavy weapons, which included the M16 and AK47 rifles, LMG, RPG, M80 and MG3 guns.



Others were 81.35mm mortar, ZU 23mm anti-aircraft and KPV 14.5mm anti-aircraft guns.



The exercise is to enable students of the Senior Division of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College to appreciate the utilisation of fire assets available to a battle group as part of a joint Task Force and how they are employed within the operational framework of deep, close and rear operation.



Brig Gen. Amoah-Ayisi said the GAF was the lead service in any land-based operation hence the exercise to sharpen its skills and readiness.



"We are all aware of the recent disturbing incidents involving some secessionist groups with the intention of destabilising the peace in the eastern part of the country," he said, and that the exercise sought to demonstrate the resolve of the Forces to deal with such threats.

Real Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff, expressed satisfaction with the professional disposition and display of weapons, which had given him confidence of a brighter future for the Forces.



He said government was doing everything possible to retool the Forces to perform their duties in an effective and efficient manner.



Funds allocated for the Phase III project of the 37 Military Hospital was ready and work would soon start, he said.