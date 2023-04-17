Ghana Army rejected me because of my height, eyeballs - Ghanaian soldier in US

Achieve Doctor says he was rejected because he could not pay a bribe of GH¢8000

A Ghanaian-born US Army soldier, who goes by the name Achieve Doctor on social media, has recalled how he was rejected entry into the military in Ghana because of his height.

He explained in a TikTok video that has since been viewed more than 2.3 million times that when he hoped to join the military in Ghana some years ago, he was turned away because he could not pay a bribe to an official.



“Allow me to repeat myself again because these are voice of the voiceless; these are the voices of the hopeless youth in Ghana. I was born and bred and fed in Ghana. My own country rejected me when I applied to join the Ghana Armed Forces, and to be specific, the Ghana Army in 2018, 2019.



“The reasons were my height, my eyeballs are not straight, and thirdly, I was not able to pay GH¢8000 as a bribe to an official during the body selection,” he narrated.



He continued in the video to encourage young people not to give up because when a door closes for them, there are more opportunities elsewhere.



“Impossible is spelt, I Am Possible. Nothing in the world comes on a silver platter. Life sometimes can be life distilling sugar from salt; it’s not easy.

“Your own country may reject you. Your loved ones may reject you, but hey, your heart, your mind never leave you alone. Work on your mind, work on your aspirations. Work on your dreams and you shall be successful,” he advised.



